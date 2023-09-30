The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1), who have college football's 14th-ranked scoring defense, play the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) and their fourth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 52.5.

Notre Dame has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 18th-best in scoring offense (39.6 points per game) and 14th-best in scoring defense (12.8 points allowed per game). Duke's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FBS with 276.3 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 424.5 total yards per game, which ranks 49th.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Week 5 ACC Betting Trends

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In Duke's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Duke won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Duke has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and won that game.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has been a dual threat for Duke this season. He has 778 passing yards (194.5 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 238 yards (59.5 ypg) on 29 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters is his team's leading rusher with 39 carries for 258 yards, or 64.5 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well. Waters has also chipped in with five catches for 76 yards.

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in 258 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jordan Moore has racked up 246 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Nicky Dalmolin's nine catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 108 yards (27.0 ypg).

Aaron Hall has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has nine tackles.

Duke's leading tackler, Chandler Rivers, has 23 tackles this year.

Myles Jones has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has six tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

