Pioneer League foes meet when the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) and the San Diego Toreros (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Richardson Stadium.

Davidson has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (42.8 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (18.0 points allowed per game). San Diego ranks 89th with 307.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 29th with 286.8 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Davidson vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: Richardson Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Davidson vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Davidson San Diego 471.8 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.3 (74th) 188.8 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.8 (43rd) 276.0 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.8 (101st) 195.8 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.5 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has 594 yards passing for Davidson, completing 71.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 49 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 15 carries.

The team's top rusher, Mari Adams, has carried the ball 58 times for 286 yards (71.5 per game), scoring two times.

Mason Sheron has carried the ball 36 times for 219 yards (54.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Aaron Maione's team-leading 185 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of seven targets) with one touchdown.

Brody Reina has caught six passes for 141 yards (35.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Maxwell Weaver's four grabs have yielded 120 yards and two touchdowns.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Dominic Nankil leads San Diego with 528 yards on 51-of-99 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Isaiah Williams' team-high 361 rushing yards have come on 84 carries, with three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 41 receiving yards (10.3 per game) on nine catches with one touchdown.

Re-al Mitchell has been given six carries and totaled 48 yards.

Ja'Seem Reed has hauled in 343 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Josh Heverly has racked up 256 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 12 receptions.

