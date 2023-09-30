The SMU Mustangs (2-2) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

From an offensive standpoint, SMU ranks 44th in the FBS with 33.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 40th in points allowed (311.8 points allowed per contest). Charlotte's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 306.3 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 108th with 415.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Charlotte vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Charlotte vs. SMU Key Statistics

Charlotte SMU 306.3 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.5 (37th) 415.3 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.8 (35th) 127.5 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (54th) 178.8 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.3 (25th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (126th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has thrown for 363 yards (90.8 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 261 yards (65.3 ypg) on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Durell Robinson has been given 26 carries and totaled 117 yards with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera's 205 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 catches on 26 targets with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has totaled 141 receiving yards (35.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Bryce Kennon's nine targets have resulted in eight catches for 117 yards and one touchdown.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,056 yards passing for SMU, completing 58.4% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 48 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 182 yards on the ground.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 27 times for 153 yards (38.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson has hauled in eight catches for 159 yards (39.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jordan Kerley has grabbed eight passes while averaging 38.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has compiled six receptions for 148 yards, an average of 37 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

