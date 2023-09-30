Charlotte vs. SMU Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our computer model predicts the SMU Mustangs will take down the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Charlotte vs. SMU Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Charlotte (+22.5)
|Under (53.5)
|SMU 29, Charlotte 20
Week 5 AAC Predictions
Charlotte Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the 49ers based on the moneyline is 9.1%.
- The 49ers have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.
- Charlotte is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs.
- Two of the 49ers' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
- Charlotte games this season have averaged an over/under of 50.5 points, three less than the point total in this matchup.
SMU Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 95.2%.
- The Mustangs have posted one win against the spread this season.
- Not one of the Mustangs' three games has hit the over this season.
- SMU games average 66 total points per game this season, 12.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
49ers vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SMU
|33.8
|19
|53.5
|7
|14
|31
|Charlotte
|19
|26
|24.5
|22
|13.5
|30
