Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Mountaineers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-13.5)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-13.5)
|51.5
|-630
|+450
Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has a record of 2-1-1 against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 13.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- UL Monroe has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Warhawks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
