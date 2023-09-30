The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt opponents.

Appalachian State is putting up 442.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 36th in the FBS. On defense, the Mountaineers rank 49th, allowing 333.8 yards per contest. UL Monroe's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, compiling 301.7 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 90th with 383.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Appalachian State UL Monroe 442.5 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (131st) 333.8 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.7 (17th) 202.5 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.3 (19th) 240 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.3 (130th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 890 yards (222.5 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 83 rushing yards on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nate Noel has 529 rushing yards on 106 carries with four touchdowns.

Maquel Haywood has been handed the ball 34 times this year and racked up 119 yards (29.8 per game).

Kaedin Robinson's leads his squad with 205 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis has put up a 170-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 21 targets.

Dalton Stroman has hauled in seven grabs for 124 yards, an average of 31 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has compiled 165 yards (55 ypg) while completing 44.4% of his passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 69 yards .

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 22 carries for 220 yards, or 73.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 185 yards across 30 carries.

Tyrone Howell's 172 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 catches on 27 targets with one touchdown.

Dariyan Wiley has put up a 56-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on 10 targets.

Nyny Davis has racked up 25 reciving yards (8.3 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Appalachian State or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.