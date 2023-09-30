When the Appalachian State Mountaineers match up with the UL Monroe Warhawks at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Mountaineers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+13.5) Toss Up (50.5) Appalachian State 26, UL Monroe 25

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mountaineers an 84.6% chance to win.

The Mountaineers have won twice against the spread this season.

Appalachian State is winless against the spread when it has played as 13.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Mountaineers have seen three of its four games hit the over.

Appalachian State games average 50.8 total points per game this season, 0.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Warhawks based on the moneyline is 20.0%.

The Warhawks is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

UL Monroe is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season.

No Warhawks two games with a set total this year have hit the over.

The average point total for the UL Monroe this season is 0.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mountaineers vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 35.3 28.5 44 26 26.5 31 UL Monroe 14.7 24.7 20.5 13.5 3 47

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.