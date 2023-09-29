North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yancey County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Yancey County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Yancey County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Charles D. Owen High School at Mountain Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Burnsville, NC
- Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
