North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Union County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Anson Senior High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at Cuthbertson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at West Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Oakboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stanly High School at Union Academy Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
