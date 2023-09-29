Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Union County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

    • Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Anson Senior High School at Parkwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Monroe, NC
    • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Waxhaw, NC
    • Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Hills High School at Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Monroe, NC
    • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sun Valley High School at Cuthbertson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Waxhaw, NC
    • Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Piedmont High School at West Stanly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Oakboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Stanly High School at Union Academy Charter School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Monroe, NC
    • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

