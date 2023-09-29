North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Surry County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Wilkes High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilkes Central High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forbush High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.