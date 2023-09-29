North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Rockingham County, North Carolina this week.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dalton McMichael High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
