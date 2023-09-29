Root for your favorite local high school football team in Pitt County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Ayden-Grifton High School at Greene Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Snow Hill, NC
    • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bertie High School at Tarboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Tarboro, NC
    • Conference: Four Rivers 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northside High School - Onslow at J.H. Rose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Greenville, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Bethel, NC
    • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Central High School at New Bern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: New Bern, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    D.H. Conley High School at Havelock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Havelock, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Farmville Central High School at Washington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Washington, NC
    • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

