North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pamlico County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Pamlico County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Pamlico County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Pamlico County High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.