In Orange County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

TBD at East Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Orange High School at Cedar Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, NC Conference: Central 3A

Central 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles E. Jordan High School at Chapel Hill High School