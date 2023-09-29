North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Orange County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
TBD at East Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles E. Jordan High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.