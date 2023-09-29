Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 5, fans in North Carolina should have tune in to see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Duke Blue Devils hit the field at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
Louisville Cardinals at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-3.5)
San Diego Toreros at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
William & Mary Tribe at Elon Phoenix
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Rhodes Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Norfolk State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Carolina Catamounts at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Central Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Rice (-3.5)
Charlotte 49ers at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-23.5)
No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-13.5)
