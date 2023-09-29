Oddsmakers give the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) the edge when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Louisville is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 55.5.

On offense, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FBS by averaging 542.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 65th (359.5 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored NC State ranks 66th in the FBS (29.3 points per game), and it is 54th defensively (21.8 points allowed per contest).

NC State vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Louisville vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -3.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

NC State has gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

NC State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

NC State has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 859 yards on 81-of-135 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 225 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has run for 117 yards across 21 carries.

Kevin Concepcion leads his squad with 238 receiving yards on 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Julian Gray has caught seven passes and compiled 116 receiving yards (29.0 per game).

Porter Rooks has racked up 108 reciving yards (27.0 ypg) this season.

Davin Vann paces the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Payton Wilson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Sean Brown leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 19 tackles and three passes defended.

