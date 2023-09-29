How to Watch the NC State vs. Louisville Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
The Louisville Cardinals (4-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in an ACC clash.
Louisville has the 65th-ranked defense this year (359.5 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking fifth-best with a tally of 542 yards per game. NC State is putting up 381.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 326 total yards per game (44th-ranked).
We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN.
NC State vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
NC State vs. Louisville Key Statistics
|NC State
|Louisville
|381.3 (86th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|542 (7th)
|326 (46th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|359.5 (68th)
|166.5 (52nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|237.3 (5th)
|214.8 (95th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|304.8 (15th)
|4 (30th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|4 (30th)
|5 (74th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|6 (54th)
NC State Stats Leaders
- Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 859 passing yards (214.8 per game) while completing 60% of his passes. He's thrown five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 225 yards (56.3 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Michael Allen has taken 21 carries and totaled 117 yards.
- Kevin Concepcion's 238 receiving yards (59.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 catches on 33 targets with two touchdowns.
- Julian Gray has caught seven passes and compiled 116 receiving yards (29 per game).
- Porter Rooks' 13 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 108 yards.
Louisville Stats Leaders
- Jack Plummer has compiled 1,120 yards (280 ypg) on 65-of-97 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 100 rushing yards (25 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 50 times for 478 yards (119.5 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 133 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown through the air.
- This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 31 times for 142 yards (35.5 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 94 yards through the air.
- Jamari Thrash's 400 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has registered 19 catches and five touchdowns.
- Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 173 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.
