North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Nash County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Rocky Mount High School at Nash Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Nash High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
