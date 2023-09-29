North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Butler High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garinger High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisades High School at South Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mecklenburg High School at Mallard Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at West Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop McGuinness High School at Corvian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Grove Christian School at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
