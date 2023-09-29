If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Halifax County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Northwest Halifax High School at North Edgecombe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Nash High School at Roanoke Rapids High School