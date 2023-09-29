Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Guilford County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Johnston County
  • Carteret County
  • Onslow County
  • Wilson County
  • Sampson County
  • Wake County
  • Duplin County
  • Lenoir County

    • Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Reidsville, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ben L. Smith High School at Dudley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwest Guilford High School at Page High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western Guilford High School at Grimsley High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northern Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: High Point, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.