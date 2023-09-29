North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gates County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Gates County, North Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Gates County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Riverside High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
