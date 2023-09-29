Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Davidson County, North Carolina this week.

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

East Montgomery High School at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ledford Senior High School at Central Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Rowan High School at East Davidson High School