North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Davidson County, North Carolina this week.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
East Montgomery High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ledford Senior High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Rowan High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
