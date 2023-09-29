If you reside in Cumberland County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Spring Lake, NC

Spring Lake, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Berean Baptist Academy at Cary Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at Pine Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Fear High School at Seventy- First High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on September 29

7:25 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lumberton High School at South View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Purnell Swet Senior High School at Jack Britt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gray's Creek High School at Douglas Byrd High School