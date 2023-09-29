North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cleveland County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Cleveland County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Cleveland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Shelby High School at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burns High School at Bessemer City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bessemer City, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.