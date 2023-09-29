North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school football competition in Carteret County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Carteret High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.