The Atlanta Braves (103-56) host the Washington Nationals (69-90) to start a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Friday. The Braves are coming off a series victory over the Cubs, and the Nationals a series loss to the Orioles.

The Braves will give the ball to Allan Winans (1-2, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.55 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-10, 5.55 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

The Braves will send Winans (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.33 and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .290 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Winans has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.

Allan Winans vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (23rd in the league) with 146 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 7-for-19 with three doubles and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (6-10 with a 5.55 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed two innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opposing batters have a .297 batting average against him.

Williams has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams has put up 18 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 29 outings this season.

Trevor Williams vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1506 total hits (on a .275 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .502 (first in the league) with 304 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Williams has thrown five innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out six against the Braves this season.

