North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Alamance County, North Carolina this week? We've got you covered.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southern Alamance High School at Person High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Roxboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Graham High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
