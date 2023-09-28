As of September 28 the Carolina Panthers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +30000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the NFL.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Panthers equally compared to the computer rankings, 29th in the NFL.

The Panthers' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +8000 at the start of the season to +30000, the third-biggest change among all teams.

The Panthers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.3%.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina has no wins against the spread this season.

The Panthers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Panthers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Carolina has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Panthers rank 21st in total offense (299.3 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (329.0 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Panthers are totaling 18.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 24th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 25th, giving up 27.0 points per game.

Panthers Impact Players

In three games, Adam Thielen has 20 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and two TDs.

On the ground, Miles Sanders has scored one touchdown and picked up 139 yards (46.3 per game).

Sanders also has 12 catches for 68 yards and zero scores.

Andy Dalton has thrown for 361 yards (361.0 per game), completing 58.6%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in one game.

In two games, Bryce Young has passed for 299 yards (149.5 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and completing 59.2%.

As a tone-setter on defense, the Panthers' Brian Burns has compiled 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in his three games.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +5000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +40000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +40000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +5000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:15 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.