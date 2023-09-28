North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Carteret County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
White Oak High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Newport, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Carteret High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
