If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Wilson County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered here.

    • Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Fike High School at West Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
    • Location: Benson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25
    • Location: Kinston, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Southern Wayne High School at Hunt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Wilson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smithfield- Selma High School at Fike High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Wilson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beddingfield High School at Goldsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Goldsboro, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

