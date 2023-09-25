North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Wilson County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Fike High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Benson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Southern Wayne High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beddingfield High School at Goldsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.