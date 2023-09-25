North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Johnston County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Lakewood High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fike High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Benson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Spring Creek High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kenly, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Eastern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Benson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Southeast Raleigh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Johnston High School at Charles B Aycock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pikeville, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fuquay-Varina High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
