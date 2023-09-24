Panthers vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to oddsmakers, the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Carolina Panthers (0-2). The game's point total is listed at 42.
The Seahawks' betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Panthers. The betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be found below before they play the Seahawks.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Panthers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-6)
|42
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-6)
|42
|-255
|+210
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 3 Odds
- Click here for Texans vs Jaguars
- Click here for Giants vs 49ers
- Click here for Saints vs Packers
- Click here for Broncos vs Dolphins
- Click here for Falcons vs Lions
Carolina vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Carolina was 8-8-0 last season.
- The Panthers covered the spread twice last year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
- In 17 Carolina games last year, eight of them went over the total.
- Seattle was 7-10-0 against the spread last season.
- The Seahawks were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point favorites last season.
- Last year, eight of Seattle's 17 games went over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.