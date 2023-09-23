In the game between the Western Carolina Catamounts and Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, September 23 at 2:30 PM, our projection system expects the Catamounts to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Western Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-3.7) 33.0 Western Carolina 18, Charleston Southern 15

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts put together a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.

Catamounts games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The Buccaneers and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last year.

Catamounts vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 23.3 29.0 30.0 7.0 20.0 40.0 Charleston Southern 12.3 30.3 10.0 12.5 17.0 66.0

