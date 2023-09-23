ACC opponents match up when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Truist Field.

Wake Forest ranks 42nd in total offense (440.0 yards per game) and 55th in total defense (324.7 yards allowed per game) this season. Georgia Tech ranks 42nd in points per game (35.0), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 33.3 points allowed per contest.

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on The CW.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Wake Forest Georgia Tech 440.0 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 513.3 (26th) 324.7 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.3 (103rd) 161.0 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (27th) 279.0 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.0 (20th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has racked up 837 yards (279.0 ypg) on 60-of-97 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Demond Claiborne has 269 rushing yards on 50 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Tate Carney has carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jahmal Banks' 223 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has collected 18 catches and three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 176 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Wesley Grimes has a total of 172 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight passes and scoring one touchdown.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King leads Georgia Tech with 910 yards on 68-of-102 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 95 rushing yards (31.7 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 39 times for 236 yards (78.7 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught nine passes for 86 yards.

Trevion Cooley has collected 196 yards (on 32 carries) with three touchdowns, while also catching six passes for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Eric Singleton Jr. has racked up 200 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Malik Rutherford has recorded 179 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Christian Leary's 10 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 118 yards (39.3 ypg).

