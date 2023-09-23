Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the USC vs. Arizona State Game – Saturday, September 23
Pac-12 rivals will clash when the No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is USC vs. Arizona State?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: USC 36, Arizona State 21
- USC has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Arizona State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Sun Devils have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2500.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 99.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arizona State (+34.5)
- USC has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.
- This season, the Trojans won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 34.5 points or more.
- Arizona State has not covered the spread yet this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (62.5)
- Every USC game this season has exceeded Saturday's total of 62.5 points.
- The point total for the contest of 62.5 is 9.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for USC (59.3 points per game) and Arizona State (13 points per game).
Splits Tables
USC
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|66.5
|66.5
|Implied Total AVG
|49.7
|49.7
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Arizona State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|27
|27
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
