Penn State vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beaver Stadium. The Hawkeyes will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 40.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Iowa matchup in this article.
Penn State vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Penn State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-14.5)
|40.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-14.5)
|40.5
|-710
|+490
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Penn State vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Penn State has covered twice in two matchups with a spread this season.
- The Nittany Lions have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Iowa has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
Penn State & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1700
|Bet $100 to win $1700
|To Win the Big Ten
|+425
|Bet $100 to win $425
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
