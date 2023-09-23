Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 23, when the North Carolina Tar Heels and Pittsburgh Panthers square off at 8:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Tar Heels. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina (-2.4) 45.4 North Carolina 24, Pittsburgh 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 ACC Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Tar Heels is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Tar Heels' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

A total of eight of Panthers games last season went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tar Heels vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 24.0 17.0 33.0 17.0 6.0 17.0 North Carolina 34.0 21.3 35.5 23.5 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.