Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Kansas State vs. UCF Game – Saturday, September 23
The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) have a Big 12 matchup against the UCF Knights (3-0). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Kansas State vs. UCF?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UCF 28, Kansas State 24
- Kansas State has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- UCF has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Knights have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Wildcats have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UCF (+4.5)
- So far this year Kansas State has two victories against the spread.
- The Wildcats have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
- UCF has covered the spread twice this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (52.5)
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 52.5 points twice this season.
- This season, UCF has played two games with a combined score higher than 52.5 points.
- Kansas State averages 38 points per game against UCF's 40.7, totaling 26.2 points over the matchup's point total of 52.5.
Splits Tables
Kansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.8
|52.5
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33.7
|37.5
|26
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
UCF
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.5
|54
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|39
|43
|31
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
