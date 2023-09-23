The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) have a Big 12 matchup against the UCF Knights (3-0). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Kansas State vs. UCF?

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: UCF 28, Kansas State 24
  • Kansas State has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • UCF has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Knights have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The Wildcats have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UCF (+4.5)
  • So far this year Kansas State has two victories against the spread.
  • The Wildcats have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
  • UCF has covered the spread twice this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (52.5)
  • Kansas State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 52.5 points twice this season.
  • This season, UCF has played two games with a combined score higher than 52.5 points.
  • Kansas State averages 38 points per game against UCF's 40.7, totaling 26.2 points over the matchup's point total of 52.5.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.8 52.5 47.5
Implied Total AVG 33.7 37.5 26
ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UCF

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.5 54 58.5
Implied Total AVG 39 43 31
ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

