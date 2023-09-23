The East Carolina Pirates (0-3) take on an FCS opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

With 248.0 yards of total offense per game (third-worst) and 419.7 yards allowed per game on defense (25th-worst), East Carolina has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. Gardner-Webb is compiling 27.7 points per game on offense this season (45th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 33.0 points per game (89th-ranked) on defense.

Gardner-Webb vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb East Carolina 387.0 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.0 (131st) 354.7 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.7 (98th) 138.3 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.3 (110th) 248.7 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (125th) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell leads Gardner-Webb with 746 yards on 82-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 40 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Narii Gaither, has carried the ball 46 times for 294 yards (98.0 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 10 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Jayden Brown has taken 23 carries and totaled 115 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 72 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Brennan McGuire has racked up 145 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Jonathan Burns has collected 126 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 15 receptions.

Ephraim Floyd has racked up 123 reciving yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has 271 yards passing for East Carolina, completing 52% of his passes and four interceptions this season.

Mason Garcia has 160 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Rahjai Harris has carried the ball 26 times for 107 yards (35.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson's leads his squad with 108 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 19 targets).

Jhari Patterson has put together a 71-yard season so far, hauling in eight passes on 13 targets.

Jsi Hatfield's six receptions are good enough for 69 yards.

