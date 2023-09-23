Florida State vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) will face off against a fellow ACC foe, the Clemson Tigers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Seminoles favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Clemson matchup.
Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Florida State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-2.5)
|55.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-2.5)
|55.5
|-134
|+112
Week 4 Odds
Florida State vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Florida State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Clemson has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
Florida State & Clemson 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|To Win the ACC
|+100
|Bet $100 to win $100
|Clemson
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|To Win the ACC
|+375
|Bet $100 to win $375
