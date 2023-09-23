In the game between the Campbell Fighting Camels and Elon Phoenix on Saturday, September 23 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Fighting Camels to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Elon vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-3.3) 55.6 Campbell 29, Elon 26

Week 4 CAA Predictions

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, five Phoenix games hit the over.

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels have posted one win against the spread this season.

All one of the Fighting Camels' games have gone over the point total this season.

Phoenix vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Campbell 41.7 24.0 24.0 34.0 50.5 19.0 Elon 23.7 24.7 27.0 3.0 22.0 35.5

