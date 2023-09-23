East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The East Carolina Pirates (0-3) host the FCS Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are favored, by 13.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb matchup.
East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|East Carolina Moneyline
|Gardner-Webb Moneyline
|BetMGM
|East Carolina (-13.5)
|51.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|East Carolina (-12.5)
|51.5
|-580
|+420
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- BYU vs Kansas
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- UCF vs Kansas State
- SMU vs TCU
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Iowa vs Penn State
- USC vs Arizona State
- Ohio State vs Notre Dame
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Oregon State vs Washington State
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Texas vs Baylor
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Cal vs Washington
- UCLA vs Utah
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- UAB vs Georgia
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- NC State vs Virginia
- Arkansas vs LSU
East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends
- East Carolina has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Gardner-Webb has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.