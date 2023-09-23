The East Carolina Pirates (0-3) square off against an FCS opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

East Carolina ranks third-worst in total offense (248 yards per game) and 25th-worst in total defense (419.7 yards per game allowed) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Gardner-Webb is generating 27.7 points per contest (45th-ranked). It ranks 89th in the FCS on defense (33 points given up per game).

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

East Carolina Gardner-Webb 248 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387 (42nd) 419.7 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.7 (65th) 109.3 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.3 (65th) 138.7 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (27th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has thrown for 271 yards (90.3 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 52% of his passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Mason Garcia has racked up 160 yards on 26 carries.

Rahjai Harris has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 107 yards (35.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson has hauled in 10 catches for 108 yards (36 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jhari Patterson has grabbed eight passes while averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Jsi Hatfield has been the target of 14 passes and racked up six grabs for 69 yards, an average of 23 yards per contest.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell leads Gardner-Webb with 746 yards on 82-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 40 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Narii Gaither has carried the ball 46 times for 294 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Jayden Brown has run for 115 yards across 23 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with five catches for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Brennan McGuire has hauled in 145 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Jonathan Burns has 15 receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 126 yards (42 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ephraim Floyd has racked up 123 reciving yards (41 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

