The UConn Huskies (0-3) host the No. 18 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Duke is putting up 458.7 yards per game offensively this year (35th in the FBS), and is surrendering 300.7 yards per game (40th) on the defensive side of the ball. UConn has been sputtering on offense, ranking 18th-worst with 314.0 total yards per game. It has been more productive on defense, surrendering 374.0 total yards per contest (81st-ranked).

Duke vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Duke vs. UConn Key Statistics

Duke UConn 458.7 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.0 (114th) 300.7 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.0 (81st) 242.7 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.7 (98th) 216.0 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (124th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has been a dual threat for Duke so far this season. He has 530 passing yards, completing 67.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season. He's rushed for 208 yards (69.3 ypg) on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 32 times for 240 yards (80.0 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught four passes for 56 yards.

Jalon Calhoun's 182 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 14 catches and one touchdown.

Jordan Moore has caught 12 passes for 160 yards (53.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nicky Dalmolin's six receptions have turned into 80 yards.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has compiled 386 yards (128.7 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

DeVontae Houston has rushed 33 times for 159 yards. He's also tacked on four catches for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Victor Rosa has piled up 28 carries and totaled 150 yards with two touchdowns.

Brett Buckman's 174 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 16 catches on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Cameron Ross has 10 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) this year.

Justin Joly's 19 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 109 yards.

