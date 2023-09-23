The Duke Blue Devils should win their matchup versus the UConn Huskies at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Duke vs. UConn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UConn (+21.5) Under (44.5) Duke 30, UConn 14

Week 4 ACC Predictions

Duke Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blue Devils' implied win probability is 95.2%.

The Blue Devils have posted two wins against the spread this season.

One Blue Devils game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

The average total for Duke games this season has been 51, 6.5 points higher than the total for this game.

UConn Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 9.1% chance to win.

The Huskies is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Huskies have not gone over a point total in three games with a set over/under.

The average over/under for UConn games this year is 4.3 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Blue Devils vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 36 9.3 36 9.3 -- -- UConn 15 27.7 15.5 24 14 35

