Charlotte vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Charlotte 49ers (1-2) will look to upset the No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 28 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Charlotte matchup.
Charlotte vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Charlotte vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-28)
|49.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida (-27.5)
|49.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Charlotte vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Charlotte has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.
- Florida has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
