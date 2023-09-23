The Charlotte 49ers (1-2) visit the No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Florida has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by giving up just 256.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 50th (418.3 yards per game). Charlotte is generating 23 points per contest on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 27.3 points per game (89th-ranked) on defense.

We will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Charlotte vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Charlotte vs. Florida Key Statistics

Charlotte Florida 338.3 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.3 (64th) 422 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.3 (8th) 144.3 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (52nd) 194 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244 (62nd) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (124th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has recored 330 passing yards, or 110 per game, so far this season. He has completed 75.8% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with one interception.

Jalon Jones has run for 196 yards on 32 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Durell Robinson has totaled 117 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera's 197 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 catches on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has put together a 141-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on eight targets.

Bryce Kennon's seven targets have resulted in six catches for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 692 passing yards for Florida, completing 75.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and one interception this season.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 281 yards on 41 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Montrell Johnson has collected 148 yards on 30 attempts, scoring three times. He's caught four passes for 59 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Ricky Pearsall's leads his squad with 258 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 29 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 12 passes for 104 yards (34.7 yards per game) this year.

Jonathan Odom has hauled in eight grabs for 72 yards, an average of 24 yards per game.

