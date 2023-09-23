The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) visit the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Wyoming is putting up 25.3 points per game on offense this year (85th in the FBS), and is giving up 27 points per game (87th) on defense. Appalachian State ranks 37th with 451 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 85th with 375.7 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Appalachian State Wyoming 451 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (107th) 375.7 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (75th) 197.7 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (64th) 253.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (120th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has recored 690 passing yards, or 230 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.8% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 21 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Nate Noel has carried the ball 76 times for 422 yards, with four touchdowns.

Maquel Haywood has run for 88 yards across 26 carries.

Kaedin Robinson has racked up 154 receiving yards on 10 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

DaShaun Davis has nine receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 143 yards (47.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dalton Stroman has racked up 100 reciving yards (33.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 350 yards, completing 58% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 111 yards (37 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Sam Scott, has carried the ball 18 times for 114 yards (38 per game), scoring one time.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 13 catches for 145 yards (48.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has put together a 115-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in five passes on eight targets.

John Michael Gyllenborg's eight catches are good enough for 67 yards and one touchdown.

