In the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Rebels to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (+6.5) Toss Up (55.5) Ole Miss 28, Alabama 27

Week 4 Predictions

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

The Crimson Tide have won once against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 1-2.

Two of the Crimson Tide's three games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 55.5, 0.3 points fewer than the average total in Alabama games thus far this season.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rebels based on the moneyline is 32.3%.

The Rebels have covered every spread they have faced this season (2-0-0).

The Rebels have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under in Ole Miss games this season is seven more points than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

Crimson Tide vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 32.3 14.7 40 20.5 17 3 Ole Miss 52.7 16.7 60.5 15 37 20

